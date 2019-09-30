After rumors spread of alleged sex traffickers targeting females on and off campus, Penn State Police and State College Police are seeking answers.

Monday evening, the departments released a joint statement asking for the community’s help in their efforts to verify reports of unknown males harassing females within the last seven days. The reports include accounts of males grabbing females by the arm when speaking to them.

Those with information regarding the alleged incidents — both witnesses and those directly — should contact Penn State Police at 814-863-1111 or State College Police at 814-234-7150.

From dusk to dawn, those who wish to walk with a University Police and Public Safety employee to an on-campus location may do so by calling 814-865-9255.