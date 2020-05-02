Although the coronavirus pandemic had halted construction on the location, the new Taco Bell at 1909 N. Atherton St. will be open “by July,” according to Taco Bell public relations.

Previously, the food chain giant said the location would be open “by the summer,” as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.

Construction sites throughout the commonwealth were abandoned per Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for non-essential businesses to close. Construction resumed on May 1 throughout a majority of the commonwealth.

This will be the third Taco Bell opened in the Centre region, with other locations at 100 Rolling Ridge Drive and 397 Benner Pike.

The former location on College Avenue closed in February, with students holding a vigil soon after.

The new Taco Bell location will be housed in the former home of the Animal Medical Hospital of State College.

