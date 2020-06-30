Burger King

The Burger King on University Drive is moving to East College Avenue. 

The Burger King located at 521 University Drive is permanently closing, according to a note left on the main entrance and the sign in front of the restaurant.

The note said all employees of the University Drive restaurant will be moved to the Burger King at 2501 East College Avenue, which is the next closest location to downtown State College.

“We cannot thank you enough for your years of patronage and we are all looking forward to seeing you at the East College Ave. location,” the note said.

The store was not immediately available for comment on its closure.

A number of restaurants in downtown State College have closed this year, including Brothers Pizza on College Avenue, Sadie’s Waffles and Frutta Bowls.

