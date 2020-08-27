The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday night in State College and surrounding areas.
The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m.
With coronavirus precautions and social distancing guidelines in place on campus, Penn State students will likely have more time on their hands than usual this semester.
Penn State Room: (814) 238-2252
College Ave. store open 9:00am until 9:00pm daily
Groceries, Health and Beauty, Apparel +Take out Deli Made to Order
Downtown Market: (814) 861-3530
Allen Street is open:
Groceries, Health and Beauty + Take out Deli, Beer and Wine
Grocery Delivery available 8:00am until 8:00pm
Dante Marcucci (senior-math and German) wears a Penn State astronaut helmet over his mask while setting up a display advertising his THON organization, Apollo, outside of Berkey Creamery on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. “It’s mainly for the aesthetics, it’s not a mask but its an added benefit,” Mar…