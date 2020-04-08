Award-winning speaker and author Scott Fried announced a series of online gatherings with the Schlow Centre Region Library to offer encouragement for the Penn State community amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

Living 32 years with HIV, Fried plans to share various life skills and lessons he has learned through difficult times. The gatherings will offer participants the chance to reflect in a community setting.

“A Chance to Exhale” will be held at 7 p.m. on April 16, 23, 30 and May 7. The Zoom link for anyone 18 years and older to participate may be found here.

“Stop. Breathe. Connect” is a series for children between grades five and eight, and their guardians. The first meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on April 14 at 5 p.m. Other sessions will be offered on April 21, 28 and May 5. To register, email info@janamariefoundation.org.

These events are presented by the Schlow Centre Region Library, Jana Marie Foundation, Penn State Gender Equity Center, Penn State Student Affairs, Penn State Hillel, Penn State Schreyer Honors College and Penn State Presidential Leadership Academy.

For more information, visit the Schlow Library's website.