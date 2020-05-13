The Centre Foundation’s Centre Gives fundraising event raised $2,178,143 in 36 hours, according to Centre Gives's website.

The fundraiser, which started in 2012, began on Tuesday, May 12 at 9 a.m. and ended on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 p.m.

According to its website, “Centre Gives is a unique online giving event designed to encourage community giving and to support the great work of Centre County nonprofits during 36 hours.”

Over 175 local non-profits that support the arts, animals, education, the environment and health and social services will benefit from the donations.

Executive Director of the Centre Foundation Molly Kunkel said she was extremely glad that the event was able to continue this year given the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was always scheduled for this time and we thought about if it was still a good thing to do," Kunkel said. "We realized it was the perfect time. There is so much generosity in this community and people want to help now more than ever.”

One of the biggest changes to the event was the lowering of the minimum amount for a donation.

“We lowered the minimum gift from $25 to $10 because we know a lot of people want to help but they might have their own financial issues due to the pandemic, and we hope this encourages everyone who wants to support can do so,” Kunkel said.

Preparing for the event called for creativity, as everything started closing as they began to hold events leading up to Centre Gives.

“Training for non-profits who are participating in the event is normally in-person and this year we converted them all online," Kunkel said. "First one was a week or so after closing the office and we had to scramble to get things together.”

Kunkel said they encouraged non-profits to create virtual events and promotional videos to promote the event. Also, she said she was thrilled to see how the community has reacted to the event, despite the pandemic.

“Everyone across the board is excited to have a positive thing to focus on and something great to rally around and help the community,” Kunkel said.

