Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Penn State students could freely walk through their favorite stores without feeling unsafe.

Now, many are faced with the task of finding new ways to shop, especially for groceries.

Supermarkets in State College and the surrounding areas have responded by adding new ways to reach their customers, helping Penn Staters get their groceries and household items as safely as possible.

Target

During the pandemic, Target has been delivering items to its customers.

Its website has multiple non-contact shopping possibilities in order for customers and Target’s employees to have a safer shopping experience.

Orders are placed through Shipt, a Target-owned delivery service. The service offers a free four-week trial for non-members. After the trial, Target offers multiple ways to pay for the service.

Both drive-up and pick-up options are available for shoppers.

Target also offers time for “vulnerable guests” to shop from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at both State College locations on West Beaver Avenue and Colonnade Boulevard.

Walmart

Walmarts across the United States are pushing to have customers stand six feet apart, wash their hands and stay home if they are sick, while encouraging customers to not overbuy in order to share resources.

Similar to Target, the Walmart shopping centers on North Atherton Street and Benner Pike have been offering pick-up and delivery options for consumers, while also creating times for senior citizens and high-risk patrons to shop in a safer manner.

Walmart’s pick-up services are completely free, and the chain offers a 15-day free trial for its delivery service. Orders must be a minimum of $30. For your first order of $50 or more, use the code “WOWFRESH” for $10 off your total.

Walmart also offers “Walmart Pay” with the Walmart app, which allows for contact-free checkout, store mapping and shopping lists.

Giant

The South Atherton Street and 255 Northland Court Giant locations are now open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. to allow the high-risk population to shop without a heightened fear of contracting the coronavirus.

The State College location also offers a service called Peapod, an online grocery pick-up and delivery system.

The service is free to use for pick-up, but charges service fees for delivery depending on order size.

Giant does not yet offer delivery within the State College zip codes, according to its website.

Wegmans

Wegmans is offering delivery services for its customers through Instacart.

Orders can be placed for pick-up for no additional service charge, or orders can be delivered with Instacart’s added delivery fee based on delivery time and a 5% service charge. Wegman’s FAQ page says its products are priced higher online to compensate for the “cost of shopping your order.”

While its doors are still open to the public, it has added Plexiglas shields around checkout spaces at its Colonnade Boulevard location along with several others.

Weis

Also implementing safer options for its customers, the Martin Street and Westerly Parkway Weis locations offer Weis 2 Go Online Shopping.

Customers may order their groceries and other items online with PayPal or via an in-person curbside checkout.

They may also use the app and or website “Shipt,” a delivery service collaborating with Weis.

For pick-up, Weis charges a service fee of $4.95 for orders less than $100. On delivery orders, Weis charges a fee of $10.

Trader Joe’s

Offering a special time to its high-risk customers as well, the Patriot Lane Trader Joe’s location is open 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for its customers 60 years and older to shop without the normal bustling crowds.

Trader Joe’s does not offer its own delivery or pickup service, but does allow for outside vendors to deliver for them, such as Instacart and Postmates.

