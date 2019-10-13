An unknown individual allegedly smashed one of House of Kashmir’s storefront door windows, according to store owner Saghir Ahmad.

The incident, which the State College Police Department is investigating, occurred between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Ahmad said he spent Sunday cleaning up broken glass both outside and inside the store, which is located at 130 E. Calder Way.

“We’re disheartened that this vandalism occurred,” Ahmad said via Instagram message. “The House of Kashmir is a small, local business, so these damages are not an easy or quick fix for us. But our store has been around for over 40 years and State College is a wonderful town so we will do our best to keep moving forward despite this incident.”

Ahmad asked anyone with information regarding the incident contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or stop by the store.

House of Kashmir sells t-shirts, tapestries and other items.