The State College Borough Council met Monday night to discuss the borough’s 2021 revised budget.

The meeting began with public hearings relating to the Substantial Amendment, which was discussed on Dec. 4, to provide $41,713.52 to the Centre Safe Project for emergency shelter experiences.

The motion passed unanimously.

Next, items of information were discussed from any council member who wished to speak out.

Council President Jesse Barlow proposed a resolution called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to help reduce greenhouse gas and protect the climate.

Council member Evan Myers thanked Gov. Tom Wolf for recent coronavirus restrictions and Attorney General Josh Shapiro for protecting Pennsylvania votes in the recent election.

The council discussed various consent items, all of which were passed unanimously. The items were as follows:

Approve a resolution appointing David Bailey as a member and William Hartman as alternative member of the Zoning Hearing Board, term ending on Dec. 31, 2023

Accept the resignation of Colleen Ritter from the Zoning Rewrite Advisory Committee.

Approve the 2021 Meeting Schedule

State College Borough was invited to apply to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development for a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Calder Way Infrastructure Feasibility Study. Council is asked to authorize the Borough Manager to submit an application

Award the Gill Street Multi-Modal Connector to Stickler Construction for a total of $118,371.50

Refer to the Planning Commission a request from Out of the Cold to rezone the property at 318 S. Atherton from Residence 2 to Residence 3 Historic

Accept the resignation of Joseph Korsak from Human Relations Commission

Authorize a joinder in an Amicus Brief in an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in the Otto el al. v City of Boca Raton et al Conversion Therapy Case

Authorize the Manager to retain the services of a Consulting Engineer to provide Municipal Engineering Services to the Borough and act as the Borough’s Engineer through a period not to exceed July 31, 2021

Later, the council discussed the 2021 budget’s revisions, which included the following measures:

Added $235,000 of expense to the General Fund for the creation of a Police Civilian Response Team

Added $165,000 of expense to the General Fund for the creation of a Citizens’ Oversight Board

Removed $80,834 of expense from the General Fund to remove funding from a Police Officer position

The revisions added $405,451 to the original proposed budget of $69,036,028.

The council and community members debated these revisions, but the motion ultimately passed 4-3.

Then, the council discussed and approved the following ordinances:

Ordinance Establishing the Real Estate Tax Rate for 2021 and Establishing Discount and Penalty Rates

Ordinance Approving the Sanitary Sewer Tapping Fees

Ordinance Authorizing Property Assessments for the Downtown State College Improvement District

The next council meeting will be held Jan. 4.

