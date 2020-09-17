This fall, many Penn State students have been Zooming into classes from their dorms, apartments and homes.

But some, like the student firefighters living at the Alpha Fire Company, Zoom from inside of a fire station.

Christophe Cheroret, a volunteer firefighter currently living at the Alpha firehouse and a graduate student studying education, said balancing firefighting with online classes can be challenging.

“When you’re in class, you can have a fire alarm that drops,” Cheroret said. “There are less people now that are available to respond, so some of us, with the permission of our teachers, will respond while we’re in class.”

First responders at the Alpha Fire Company and State College Police Department said the essential nature of their jobs merits business as usual, even as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

This year — according to Steve Bair, the Centre Region Council of Governments fire director — there are 11 people living at the Alpha Fire Company’s Beaver Avenue station out of 100 total company members.

Bair worries about a potential coronavirus outbreak within the station, which he said would compromise firefighters’ ability to respond to calls.

“If you have something that sweeps through the populace… there is no one else to reach out to,” Bair said. “It’s going to be very difficult to make all of that work.”

If 30% of the company became compromised, Bair said, Alpha Fire would reach out to other stations for help.

If the entire county became compromised, however, the company would have to reach out to Altoona, Harrisburg or Williamsport. And though the infrastructure is in place to provide Alpha with interim staffing, it is a complex process and may “come at a potentially very significant cost to the community,” according to Bair.

Cheroret said he also worries about an outbreak of the virus, which would force him out of the firehouse.

“If the station gets contaminated, I have nowhere to go,” Cheroret said.

In the event of an outbreak, Cheroret said the live-in firefighters would likely be relocated to a nearby hotel.

“We can’t shut down. When somebody calls 911, somebody has to show up,” Bair said. “Our only option, in the event that we are adversely impacted to the point that we cannot function as we do today, is to reach out to a place less affected by this thing than we are. And depending on what’s going on, that could be a pretty long reach.”

As for the State College Police Department, Greg Brauser, the lieutenant in charge of community relations, said implementing recent coronavirus mitigation efforts is one of the main changes brought about by the pandemic.

On Aug. 4, the State College Borough Council approved an ordinance requiring masks when within 6 feet of others, limiting gatherings and restricting lines outside of downtown businesses.

“We knew there would be somewhat of a learning curve,” Brauser said. “...The first initial phase of our enforcement was when we got called or came across violations, [and] we had handouts… to give everybody the gist of what the rules were and what you had to do.”

Brauser said the most common call the department has gotten so far this school year has been for reports of gatherings larger than 10 people, the limit imposed by the borough council’s ordinance.

Brauser said previous years’ most common calls were alcohol- or tailgate-related.

“Most college students don’t want to be sent home or have classes completely canceled, so there is a common goal that everybody, for the most part, is working toward,” Brauser said.

Brauser said other changes made at the station to prevent an outbreak of the virus include sanitizing police cars, staggering shifts and utilizing thermal temperature scanners at the building’s front doors.

Ultimately, he said SCPD doesn’t plan on halting its services any time soon.

“We’re still a 24-hour agency that has to be there around the clock,” Brauser said. “And that’s what we’re doing.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE