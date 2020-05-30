Centre County entered the green phase of reopening on Friday, and popular bars in the area are beginning to open their doors the public with limited restrictions.

Though bars are still offering to-go cocktails, many are opening dining rooms to the public with limited menus and adjusted hours.

Mad Mex opened its dining room with staggered hours. In the coming week, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with Friday and Saturday hours extending to 12 a.m. However, the bar plans to change its hours in coming weeks, according to an employee.

Additionally, Mad Mex is offering nearly all drinks, but serving from a limited menu.

“We will be putting out different versions [of menus],” an employee said. “The items on the menu will keep increasing as time goes on.”

Cafe 210 West is also open, but with strict restrictions as mandated by Gov. Tom Wolf. The bar posted an informational graphic on Twitter detailing the rules set in place for customers, including the requirement of masks and expected obligation of social distancing standards.

The Shandygaff provided little detail on its menu or specific hours upon opening. However, in a short social media message, the bar made the public statement, “We’re back,” referencing its return to serving the public on June 3 at 8 p.m.

Similarly, Champs on North Atherton opened its doors with enforced social distancing restrictions. Champs allowed customers into Lou’s Stick Room on their first night open to the public.

The Phyrst has also opened its doors and — mirroring the actions of other bars in State College — has numerous restrictions in place to ensure the health and safety of its customers.

The Phyrst is enforcing numerous regulations set in place by Gov. Wolf including: no standing socializing, maximum groups of four at the bar, maximum groups of 10 at tables, six-feet social distancing and wearing a mask, according to a tweet by State College lawyer Kevin Horne.

“So basically all bars are old man bars now,” Horne tweeted about the change. “I far prefer it.”