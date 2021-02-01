The Penn State Office of Student Conduct has suspended the Alpha Chi chapter of Sigma Chi through summer 2024.

This suspension, issued on Jan. 22, comes after the fraternity was placed on interim suspension on Oct. 2 for alleged violations of Penn State's coronavirus policies and the State College ordinance, according to a press release.

The suspension was instituted after the fraternity allegedly hosted a large gathering where coronavirus guidelines, like masking and social distancing, were not followed. The fraternity appealed "a finding of responsibility," according to the release.

The fraternity had a history of other violations, as well. Over the last two years, the fraternity allegedly had violations of university regulations and violations related to drug and alcohol use.

"Despite multiple opportunities in recent years to correct various misbehaviors, the Sigma Chi chapter blatantly ignored clear guidelines about large gatherings during the pandemic," Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said in the release. "We cannot allow groups that show evident disdain for the most basic public health requirements to persist with the risk they pose to the community."

The fraternity has lost all privileges as a recognized student organization as a result of the suspension. The fraternity cannot participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, including university-wide events.

Sigma Chi is the fourth fraternity to be suspended this academic year.

In October, Penn State suspended Sigma Tau Gamma through 2024 due to hazing allegations. In August, the university suspended Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi for coronavirus-related violations.

