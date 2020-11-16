J.R. Mangan has been in the State College entertainment business since 1985. When he attended Mansfield University, he said he would come to State College on the weekends, playing guitar and singing in various bands and solo projects all throughout college.

Mangan has been the owner of the State College restaurant and live music venue, Cafe 210 West, for 12 years.

Cafe 210 West’s live music and outdoor seating has always drawn attention from Penn State students and local State College residents, according to Mangan. He said the Cafe gets crowded on nice days when a good band is performing.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses and live music venues across the country closed.

Mangan said the pandemic is “probably hitting musicians the hardest,” as large crowds and maximum capacity seating are still not permitted in most venues.

Cafe 210 West closed on March 16, and was not able to reopen until May 28, with 25% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors. Restaurants are now allowed 50% capacity indoors, but are prohibited from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. All customers must leave by midnight.

Mangan did not worry that the business would go under during its closing period, especially with a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan aimed to help small businesses.

Nonetheless, Mangan said opening has still been a challenge financially.

“A hard part is paying the bands,” Mangan said.

Mangan did not have to do many layoffs of regular staff; only musicians and those who control the sound and lights.

Chris Kepler was temporarily laid off while the restaurant could not host live music. Kepler has been managing sound and lights for the cafe for 28 years, as well as for other venues outside of State College.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

During quarantine, Kepler “put a lot of energy into writing people to see how [he] was going to be compensated.”

Kepler hopes festivals and entertainment will pick back up in the upcoming year.

Siobhan Westrick has been the general manager of Cafe 210 West for just over a year, but has been working there for 13 years.

Siobhan said many people visited the cafe when it reopened “even though they knew it would be cheaper to make drinks at home.”

“Artists were eager to get back and going once they could,” Siobhan said.

Cafe 210 West had to alter its atmosphere to adhere to coronavirus guidelines.

“We’re trying to keep it to smaller bands,” Westrick said. “We can’t allow dancing, which is hard. Everyone has to be seated at their table.”

Westrick said because of this, they try to book “sit down jive music” to encourage social distancing for the time being.

In regard to limited indoor capacity guidelines, Westrick said “every inch matters” as colder weather approaches and outdoor entertainment opportunities decrease.

The weekend of Nov. 13, Cafe 210 West had performances by State College bands Corner Brothers and Anchor and Arrow. Kepler said he thought “people had a great time.”

Mangan also said people are enjoying themselves, and that the unusually nice fall weather has allowed for continued outdoor seating, which Mangan said is “unheard of” in November.

“People want the live events back,” Kepler said. “They took our fun away from us.”

Mangan is appreciative of the support from the State College community toward small businesses.

“It’s amazing the positive attitudes of the students, alumni, and the locals coming together,” Mangan said. “They really make it a lot easier.”