Penn State students organized and participated in a solidarity protest and march to demand justice for Black women on Saturday in downtown State College.

The event was held in light of the grand jury verdict that did not charge the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot in March by Louisville police officers who raided her apartment.

The event, organized in part by Penn State’s Black Caucus, the 3/20 Coalition and Black Student Athletes, featured numerous speakers before those in attendance marched and chanted through downtown State College, many holding handmade signs.

Some of the speakers included Audra Koopman, a co-vice president of Black Student Athletes at Penn State; Olivia Jack, the president and founder of Black Student Athletes at Penn State; Monet Smith, the political adjunct chair for Penn State’s Black Caucus; Haniel Tracey; Tierra Williams, a co-leader of the 3/20 Coalition; and Nyla Holland, the president of Penn State’s Black Caucus.

Holland (senior-political science and African American studies), an organizer and co-emcee of the event, said she sensed a “need” in the community for a space to gather.

“There was a need to have a space, one for healing and just to process the event,” Holland said. “We felt like it was necessary.”

Holland said she was pleased with the number of people who showed up for the protest and march.

“I was really glad to see so many people who are also in this fight,” Holland said. “I know sometimes it can feel lonesome or trying, but knowing that you have more people can give you more hope.”

Holland ended her speech during the event by saying that the “Happy Valley is not happy for all.”

Jack said that her “soul is tired” during her speech at the Allen Street Gates.

“I was not physically present at their murders, but my soul was,” Jack said to the crowd. “The time for change was yesterday and yesterday was centuries ago.”

Nanre spoke to the crowd about "impunity," which means to be exempt from punishment.

“Impunity is what happens when there is no consequence,” Nanre said. “The problem is that the system is working.”

This statement elicited cheers from the crowd gathered in the intersection at the gates.

Koopman (senior-kinesiology) said she showed up on behalf of the community and of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think it really resonates with me being a Black woman, and we’re fighting for justice for another Black woman,” Koopman said. “I think that it’s important to show out and show support and show protection for Black women in the Black community, especially with all of the injustices that are going on right now.”

Williams, a resident of State College and co-emcee of the event, estimated the crowd that showed up to be around 250 people.

“I’m glad that the students care,” Williams said. “We saw a lot of students that were… laughing outside of their windows, but they don’t realize all of this embodies them, too.”

During the march downtown, the protesters sat down while Willams read the names of Black women who have been killed and have not received justice.

“What happened to Breonna Taylor is sickening,” Williams said. “I am actually scared because we see that Black men don’t get that much justice… but all of those Black women’s names I read, none of them have gotten any justice.”

Williams said she is concerned for her own safety as a Black woman.

“It’s terrifying, and you can’t excuse it away with her being an angry Black woman or her being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Williams said. “It makes me wonder for my safety as a Black woman.”

Joshua Kouassi attended the protest and march with his friends from freshman year.

“As people are starting to realize, Black women are really defenseless in this country,” Kouassi (sophomore-political science) said. “We need to rise up and make sure we support them and support everyone as a community so that we can stand together and rise against those who mean to do us harm.”

Mya Guillaume also participated in the march after attending the vigil last night.

“I just think it’s really important in all that’s going on right now that we demand justice to be served,” Guillaume (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said. “It starts local with us right here in State College… because it did happen here.”

Guillaume believes that “repetition is key,” and people should keep spreading the word and posting on social media.

“Police brutality is real, and I think more people need to be an activist for it,” Guillaume said. “Black lives matter… please come out and protest for us and fight for us.”

During her speech at the gates, Koopman said Black women “deserve better.”

“We are Black women. We empower, we build, we love, we sustain,” Koopman said. “We deserve better. Breonna deserved better.”