Valentine’s Day is on Friday this year, which means you and your special someone will have a better chance at finding time for a special date.

For those who want to celebrate with that significant other, you’ve probably either planned out the perfect date — or you’re behind.

If you haven't figured out your date night yet, there are unique ideas to help you plan a memorable day with your Valentine.

“Art After Hours — Date Night @ The Palmer”

The Palmer Art Museum will host a Valentine’s Day celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. This date night will allow you and your date to take part in art-inspired games, see artwork on display and create your own arts and crafts.

Bowling

Bowling is a fun date idea that allows you and your date to interact — with some friendly competition. Northland Bowl, located at 1521 Martin St., is a quick drive away. You can visit the bowling alley between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday night for “Rock N Bowl,” where the lights go down and the music turns up. There’s even a full-service snack bar with a restaurant menu.

Remember – bowling a 300 is a good way to secure that second date.

Laser tag

Most Penn Staters at some point during their college experience have walked past the laser tag sign beneath Sheetz and said to their friends, “We should do that!”

Valentine’s Day may be your chance to do so. Laser tag is another unique date that will allow you to interact with each other in a fun and unconventional way. What-A-Blast Laser Tag on 127 McAllister Alley is open 24 hours on the weekend.

Escape room

If you’re quick on your feet and have an aptitude for solving riddles, a perfect way to impress your date is by showing off your skills at an escape room. State College Escape Room Inc., located at 210 E. Calder Way, is open until 1 a.m. on Friday.

The business offers two different rooms to choose from — “The Chancellor’s Office,” where you have to sneak in and out of an office space, and “Diamond Heist.” where you break into a bank to rob it of its famous blue diamond.

You have 60 minutes to escape — and secure that second date.

Ice skating

If you’re a natural on the ice, what better way to impress your date than by taking them ice skating at Pegula Ice Arena? Pegula Ice Arena offers public skating on Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This date is an enjoyable way to spend the evening — and you’ll definitely score some points if you save your date from a wipe out.

Get Air Trampoline Park

Located at 2252 E. College Ave., Get Air Trampoline Park is an indoor space with wall-to-wall trampolines. You can even play dodgeball or launch yourself into their massive foam pit. The park is open from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday.

Tussey Mountain

If you want to embrace Penn State’s chilly weather, spending Valentine’s Day at Tussey Mountain would make for an eventful day. Tussey Mountain offers a variety of skiing and snowboarding trails, as well as snow tubing. It is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hike Mount Nittany

Mount Nittany is a popular date spot during the warmer seasons, but tends to clear out during the winter months. This makes for a perfect opportunity to hike the various trails and enjoy stunning views.

Make sure you and your date bundle up though – the higher you hike, the colder it’ll get.

Men’s volleyball game

If your date is an avid Penn State sports fan, a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is sitting courtside and watching Penn State men’s volleyball take on Princeton. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Friday in Rec Hall.

Penn State All Sports Museum

Penn State sports lovers will also enjoy a date at the Penn State All Sports Museum. The All Sports Museum is located on the southwest corner of Beaver Stadium opposite the Bryce Jordan Center and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

"Violet"

If you’re not a sports person, seeing a play is a unique alternative. The College of Arts and Architecture’s School of Theatre is performing “Violet,” a play that explores the concept of beauty.

The show will play from Feb. 12 to 16 at Penn State’s Downtown Theatre. Grab a bite to eat in town before heading to the play for a perfect “dinner and a show” Valentine’s Day.

The Arboretum

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the beauty of The Arboretum. Bundle up, enjoy a scenic walk and take part in some stargazing while surrounded by the Arboretum’s trees and artwork. You can even grab a hot chocolate from The Creamery beforehand to warm up your hands.

Karaoke

Penn State has a lively night scene for students 21 and above, but an even more memorable way to enjoy a night of drinking is to add in some karaoke. Icy Snow and The Shandygaff, both located on College Avenue, offer karaoke.

But, beware — if you take your Valentine here, they might expect you to serenade them with a love song. I suggest “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

Go to the movies

Seeing a movie is always a popular date idea, especially if you are nervous or shy. The UEC 12 Theater, located on 125 Premiere Drive, offers a variety of popular titles.

Take your date to see “Parasite,” the Best Picture winner — or “Photograph,” if you’re looking for a more romantic option.