A play based on a collection of memories and police reports offered the State College community with a new take on the death of Osaze Osagie, who was fatally shot by State College Police in March.

On Sept. 13 and 14, 3 Dots Downtown put on the play entitled “Osaze Remembering.” The money earned from the performances will go to the Osaze Olufemi Osagie Memorial Scholarship in hopes of promoting equity in education reform.

The family of Osagie is passionate about making sure no characteristics, may they be gender, ethnic origin or family background, prevent students from achieving their educational goals.

“Osaze Remembering” was a play detailing Osagie’s life, relationship with God, struggles with mental health and death, and the wave of activism that followed it. It was written by Penn State School of Theatre Professor Charles Dumas.

“Osaze was a quiet young man, soft-spoken and personable. He loved to read his Bible and loved to go to church,” his obituary reads. “He attended State College Assembly of God and State College Access Church and enjoyed being around his church family. He loved music. He loved to pray. He was considerate and kind-hearted. He cared deeply for others. Osaze loved his family dearly, he will be missed.”

A State College Police officer shot and killed Osagie after three officers were serving a mental health warrant at his State College apartment on March 20. Osagie, who had a history of schizophrenia and autism, ran at the officers with a knife, and, after a failed attempt to tase him, an officer fatally shot him.

Two investigations, one conducted by the district attorney and an internal one conducted by State College Police, found the officers to be not at fault.

The play's cast consisted of nine actors, with most playing more than one character. They all sat in chairs set up in a row and only stood up when their character entered the scene or had a line.

No names were used in the play. Because the police officers' identities were never revealed, the actors playing the police all had white masks covering their faces.

The actor playing Osagie also had on a mask because the playwright felt he couldn’t speak for someone who is dead. However, Osagie’s mask was different from those of the police — his was a rainbow mask, to reveal who he truly was, according to the playwright.

Shortly following the play, those who attended gathered around with the playwright and discussed what they thought of the play and Osagie's death.

The playwright spoke on how this incident affected the State College community past and present.

“Here, all of us don't agree on what happened. All of us don't agree that racism is a part of the fabric of our community,” Dumas said, “but it is. The way we deal with it, is not to ignore it, it's to talk. This play is meant to continue a dialogue. If you want to save our community, you need to talk to each other about these problems.”

