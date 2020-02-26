My first time trying bubble tea — or boba — was around two years ago. It was a very new experience — I wasn’t sure how to order it or what the small tapioca pearls even were.

Since then, I’ve had milk tea from every place in downtown State College. Here are the top four favorite places I go to get my boba fix, ranked.

4. Kung Fu Tea

Kung Fu Tea, located on West Beaver Avenue right between the Evolve Studio beauty salon and John’s Shanghai, is part of a chain, with other locations in the United States, Canada, Cambodia, Taiwan, Australia and Japan. The location, at least for me, is a little inconvenient, since it’s the furthest from campus. However, for people living off-campus, it’s likely the closest option.

The tea here is on the sweeter side, so keep that in mind when adding milk and sugar. There are a lot of menu options, and it is relatively easy to understand if you’ve never had boba before.

That being said, it usually takes an average of 10 minutes before my drink is ready. Also, the lighting isn’t the best, and they keep the building very dark.

3. Momotaro

If I were going off of aesthetics alone, Momotaro — located on West College Avenue in the small parking lot near Five Guys — would have it in the bag. The chalkboard walls, the stuffed animal-lined booths and the colorful straws make the experience of dining at Momotaro a great, enjoyable place to come with friends.

Despite the cutesy interior design, there are some downsides. One is that the cafe is on the pricier side, and there is a credit card minimum, which has led to credit card-sharing and Venmo transactions.

The bubble tea itself is fine, and when you get certain drinks — such as the peach cheese tea — they give you your own cup to keep. There’s also a ton of variety in their menu, which includes rolled ice cream, pastries and tons of drink flavors.

2. Tea Time

Tea Time, located on East Calder Way, is a bit harder to find if you’re not actively looking. The aesthetic of the actual building is nice, though, and the cafe has colored lights on the decorated walls.

As for the boba, it’s definitely bitterer here, so if you hate the taste of tea, Tea Time might not be for you. And the tapioca bubbles are smaller, which can be a good or bad thing depending on your preference.

Tea Time, like Kung Fu Tea, tends to run out of menu items as the day goes on. Though, personally, I love the tea here, and the prices are much cheaper than Momotaro’s.

1. Cafe Wow

Last, but not certainly not least, we have Cafe Wow, located on East College Avenue. Cafe Wow really delivers on all fronts — the prices aren’t high, the tea is great (and on the sweeter side), and the atmosphere is incredibly relaxing. The wooden tables and complementary Jenga set really bring it all together.

The tapioca pearls are chewier than Tea Time’s, which I prefer since it makes the tea last longer. And there are a ton of menu options here as well, including fruit teas, smoothies and crepes. It’s lit nicely, and the wait times are relatively short.

So there you have it, the four downtown State College boba places, ranked on factors ranging from customer service to tea taste.

This list is based completely off of my personal opinions and experiences, so don’t be hurt if your favorite spot didn’t come in first — boba is boba, after all.