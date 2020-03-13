Drake Bell has rescheduled his State College appearance on March 16 due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

The concerts and meet-and-greet were originally scheduled to take place on Monday, March 16 at the Phyrst downtown. They have now been moved to Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Bell’s camp cited the reasons for postponement as the cancellation of in-person classes at Penn State and the wish to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to a press release.

Those who purchased tickets to either of the March concerts can use those same tickets in September. Those who wish for a refund can receive one here.

“As unfortunate as this is, we all feel based on government recommendations and for the safety of the general public this is the best decision for all of us at this time,” the release reads. “While we did everything we could to prevent rescheduling, certain circumstances including the absence of our loyal student customers have led us to come to this decision."

