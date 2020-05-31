State College Mayor Ronald Fillippelli released a statement Sunday addressing the death of George Floyd — an African American man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck during his arrest.

“This tragic event reminds us that life in America is very different for African-Americans and other underrepresented and disenfranchised groups,” the statement reads. “It is unacceptable to look past and ignore the hate and systematic racism that continues to exist in our country.”

Fillippelli included a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that reads, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Residents held a protest in State College Sunday, as did residents in dozens of other cities across America.

“I commend and support those who are peacefully speaking up and protesting the killing of George Floyd and other all too similar incidents,” the statement reads. “This is not just a Minneapolis, MN or Louisville, KY or Brunswick, GA issue but an issue for State College and every other community across this country.”

Fillippelli wrote that he will not be a “silent bystander” to such events and concluded with a question: “What are you going to do?”