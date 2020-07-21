Amid ongoing restrictions and uncertainties presented by the coronavirus, some Penn State students who initially planned on living off campus for the 2021-22 school year are rethinking their plans.

The students said after experiencing difficulties with their off-campus housing plans for the coming year, their living preferences for the following school year may change.

Yi Lin, who will be living off-campus at Bryn Apartments this year, said he will continue living off-campus the next school year so he can be closer to his friends — but only if the coronavirus is under control by then.

If the pandemic is still affecting daily life next year, however, Lin (sophomore-environmental engineering) said he will likely commit to remote learning at his home in Philadelphia — especially if all of his classes are online. He said living at home would help limit his exposure to the virus, prevent “unnecessary spending” and provide him with a greater variety of local job opportunities.

Lin added that he would have lived at home this school year if he had not already signed a lease for an apartment in State College, mainly because he doubts students will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

“The only concern that I have is my roommates not following CDC guidelines. One of them likes to party a lot,” Lin said via email. “I just don't want him risking his own health, catching the virus and then passing it on to the rest of us.”

In terms of searching for an apartment to stay in next school year, Lin said he plans on following the same process he did this year, which consisted of gathering a group of friends to live with and signing a lease early in the fall semester to avoid higher rates. He said the only change he will make next year is looking for an apartment with better sanitary cleaning procedures.

Thuy Nguyen said the complications she faced with her living arrangements during the 2019-20 school year have impacted the way she will find an apartment off-campus in 2021-22.

Nguyen (sophomore-marketing) signed a lease with an off-campus apartment for the coming year, but then decided to move back home due to safety concerns.

Since she is an international student, Nguyen said she had been worried about the new online learning policies made by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Although these rules have now been revoked, they would have required all international students enrolled in American universities to take at least one class in person in order to remain in the country.

“That period was honestly very stressful. It took me lots of days to decide where to go, and I chose to go home,” Nguyen said via email. “Then [ICE] changed it again saying [international students] can stay, but I have made my mind about leaving whenever I can.”

Since she chose to live at home after committing to an apartment, Nguyen said she now has to find someone to take over her lease at the last minute.

Despite these difficulties, however, Nguyen said she will still live in an off-campus apartment during the 2021-22 school year because it will offer her more space and allow her to cook her own food. She added that these benefits will be helpful even if the pandemic is not an issue by then.

“I would still choose this option even if there were no restrictions because I want to have my own room and bathroom,” Nguyen said.

In planning for next school year, however, Nguyen said she has learned from these experiences and anticipates waiting to sign a lease until she is sure she will be able to safely live in State College.

Similarly, Aaryan Patel, also an international student, said via email he committed to an apartment for this school year but is now unable to return to State College due to travel restrictions. Even though he will not be using his apartment, Patel (sophomore-computer science) said he is still required to pay rent.

Patel said he has “no concerns for next year’s living [situation],” but — drawing on his experiences from this school year — plans to find an apartment through a different realtor and hold off on searching until he is back on campus in the spring.

Ritij Jain, however, said he does not expect the pandemic to directly impact his decision-making process for finding an apartment for the 2021-22 school year.

“I think I will look at apartments the same way since I’m assuming this won’t be an issue next year,” Jain (sophomore-computer science) said, adding that he may even sign a lease earlier because of how quickly State College apartments can be taken.

Jain said there is still some uncertainty surrounding his exact living arrangements for this school year. Before the pandemic, he said he signed a lease with The Park, but now — being an international student from India — travel restrictions may prevent him from returning to State College.

Even if he cannot return to the country, Jain will have to pay full rent unless he can find someone to sublet his apartment. But even if he is able to do this, Jain said he may still need to find an apartment for the spring semester if he can come back to State College by then.

Because of the uncertainties surrounding his current living arrangement, Jain said he will have to work through these complications before he can make a final decision about next school year.

Saksham Arora, another international student, planned to room with Jain this year, but is now facing similar difficulties.

Currently staying at his home in India, Arora (sophomore-computer science) said he has not made a final decision about where he will live this school year, but is considering getting a house with a few friends to have more living space and greater control.

Ultimately, Arora said he would prefer living in State College this year even if his classes are online because of the challenges presented by the time difference between India and the United States. If he were enrolled in remote synchronous classes while living in India, Arora said he might have to stay on Zoom calls until 3 a.m.

Arora added that he and his friends will probably wait longer than usual to begin looking for a house and signing a lease so they do not end up having to pay for a place they cannot stay in.

“I’m just concerned about searching a little too late like we did this year,” Arora said, “but as long as we can go back to Penn State, we’ll try to look a little earlier.”

