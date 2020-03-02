As the coronavirus continues to spread, the State College Borough Council took time during Monday’s meeting to discuss a plan in the event that a case is confirmed in the area.

Bryan O’Donnell, a health officer for State College and surrounding townships, was brought to the council at the request of the borough manager to properly explain the plan if a confirmed case happens in or near State College.

The Infectious Hazards Planning Group — a coalition made up of Penn State, local politicians, police services and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Association — has been formed to raise awareness about the virus.

O’Donnell said the area is currently at a level 3, with level 4 being the "least susceptible" to spread and 1 being the most.

“Being at level 3 right now, we are doing daily monitoring of all information from all of our agencies and compiling it to keep our community informed with the most current information out there,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said the Mount Nittany Medical Center has a plan in place if the virus came to State College. It is the same plan used during the H1N1, or swine flu, scare from 10 years ago to quarantine people within the facility.

Local school districts will also implement measures to combat the spread of the virus. The will be required to have hand sanitizer and tissues in all classrooms starting after spring break.

Penn State has already taken initiative to combat the spread, requiring those who are traveling back from CDC Warning Level 3 countries to undergo a two-week quarantine.

Currently, China, Iran, South Korea and Italy are considered "Level 3" countries by the CDC, with the university urging individuals to "avoid nonessential travel" to those countries.

The university has also cancelled all short-term faculty-led programs to Italy and Japan due to the virus, and is actively working to bring students studying abroad in Italy home.

Some borough council members expressed concerns at the possibility of a virus spread. Councilwoman Theresa Lafer specifically discussed a “worst-case scenario” and asked if the borough really has a plan.

“This is the worst-case scenario, this is not what I expect to happen anywhere in the states, but let’s suppose that, for some reason, State College turned into Wuhan,” Lafer said in reference to the Wuhan province of China, where the virus originated. “Somebody came back with a plane loaded of students or whatever, do we have something above and beyond what Mount Nittany Health has for that many quarantined people?”

However, O’Donnell told the council that there is, in fact, a plan in place for this worst-case scenario.

Councilman Evan Myers also expressed concern as to whether municipal emergency services would continue if everyone got sick, but said it’s good to be prepared in general.

“Obviously, it’s impossible to know where individuals have all traveled from and to, for organizations, companies and Penn State, people take vacations and they come in contact with people,” councilman Evan Myers said. “We don’t know what may or may not happen, it’s always good to be prepared.”

While there are currently no confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, there are 100 confirmed cases in 10 states across the United States and six deaths centralized to a retirement facility in Washington state.

Worldwide, there are over 90,000 confirmed cases, with over 3,000 deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Symptoms of the virus include coughing, fever and shortness of breath, and typically can present themselves in an infected subject in as little as two days.

Infants and older people with weaker immune systems are more susceptible to infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE