Although there is a stay-at-home order in place in Centre County, the State College Police and Penn State Police have not rested.

But their operations aren’t “business as usual.”

State College Police Lt. Greg Brauser said that crimes have been minimal since most students did not return from spring break and most businesses, aside from restaurants, are closed.

“The town is shut down and less than 1,000 students here,” Brauser said via email. “Obviously very little crime since there’s no one to commit it.”

Brauser said the current crime rate is slower than during the summer months, especially since the stay-at-home order was implemented.

“Apartment buildings are empty, all bars and other non-essential businesses are closed,” Brauser said. “Campus is completely shut down. There really is nothing to compare this to, it has no comparison.”

Additionally, Brauser said that alcohol-related crimes have decreased.

“All bars are closed and there are no large student organized parties, so alcohol related crimes have drastically dropped,” Brauser said. “Thefts and frauds, which were always present, are the primary crime now that alcohol has been virtually eliminated from the crime equation.”

Despite the decrease in crime, there has been no reduction in the State College Police Department's staffing or in any other department of the State College Borough. However, some borough employees are working remotely.

Brauser said aside from addressing crime, the department has taken this time to implement social distancing practices.

“We are trying to handle calls over the phone that are capable of being handled that way as opposed to in-person contact,” Brauser said. “We are also stressing officers to maintain social distancing when required to respond in person when practical to do so, as well as within our own walls with each other.”

The Municipal Building is closed aside from the police lobby. On top of its typical tasks, the SCPD is accepting payments and deliveries for the rest of the borough’s departments.

The Penn State Police are also remaining in service while classes have gone remote. However, some of their routine procedures have been modified for the safety of officers and those who are still on campus.

Personal protective equipment has been issued to the campus police and officers have been encouraged to use the equipment on an “as needed basis," according to Penn State Police spokeswoman Jennifer Cruden.

Officers have been asked to reduce interpersonal contact and limit contact time.

The Penn State Police will only accept life-threatening medical calls, help EMS if their assistance is requested, do non-departmental personnel escorts, and respond to calls only from individuals authorized to be on campus.

Due to the criteria and decrease in student presence on campus, there has been a decrease in incident reports on campus, Cruden said. However, open cases will continue to be investigated and all calls for service will be addressed, including law enforcement.

Cruden said it is important for community members to be “conscientious and proactive” during the stay-at-home order.

“Our community is doing an exceptional job of maintaining social boundaries, and in the few instances where we did address a matter, individuals readily and voluntarily complied,” Cruden said via email. “As always, the safety and security of our community is our number one priority and we genuinely appreciate the compliance of community members in this challenging time.”