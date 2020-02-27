The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory warning for State College and the surrounding region for Thursday night.

The advisory said that there are winds from the west reaching 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, and will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Winds could potentially blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur, according to the advisory.

Residents in affected areas are advised to use “extra caution” while driving — especially if operating a high-profile vehicle — and to secure outdoor objects.