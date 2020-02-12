Every July, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, or Arts Fest, comes to State College, providing the opportunity for children and professional artists alike to display their work. It also allows residents to peruse the streets of downtown State College and listen to live performances.

Because this event takes place in the summer, many Penn State students never get the chance to experience it. However, this March, students can experience a similar event.

For the first time, Penn State’s Center for Performing Arts (CPA), EcoReps, Student Affairs and the Sustainability Institute will partner to create a student-focused, campus-wide art parade called IllumiNATION.

The festival will take place during and in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund’s “Earth Hour,” a period of time from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 28 in which lights are turned off to conserve energy and raise awareness about energy consumption.

The parade will travel through three different parts of town before converging on Old Main Lawn. There will be performances by various groups from the Performing Arts Council and a choral sing-along.

Woohee Byun , a marketing intern for IllumiNATION, said its purpose is to create a unified Penn State community by encouraging creativity, practicing sustainability and providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.

Leading up to the event, Penn State students and organizations will lead workshops to create some of the art for the parade and festivities, including lanterns and light-up sculptures made from trash and recycled materials.

“We will use those objects to highlight the importance of sustainability and cultures in the community during the parade,” Byun (junior-advertising and public relations, and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies) said.

The event will also feature giant puppets and sculptures, which will lead sections of the parade. These will be created by Pittsburgh-based artist and Penn State alumna Cheryl Capezzuti .

Her most recognizable work is for the First Night Pittsburgh Parade in downtown Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve, which features about 300 puppets dancing in the street to celebrate the New Year.

Capezzuti is serving as the creative director for the project. She said her job is to work directly with CPA and Student Affairs staff to create the vision for the procession and develop workshop concepts for students that tie into the goals of the project.

“The scale of the vision is also big,” Capezzuti said. “In our fantasy dream world, every student on campus shows up, illuminated in some way, for this incredible community experience.”

Amy Vashaw , the CPA director of audience and program development, said the parade was inspired by Atlanta’s “Beltline Lantern Parade,” in which every participant must carry a lantern.

She said she hopes the event will allow students to have at least one meaningful art experience while at Penn State, and give back to the environment along the way.

“The arts can be such a powerful vehicle for creating empathy and understanding between people of different cultures,” Vashaw said. “Something so simple as being at the same table as someone, working on the same project, brings people together in ways that may surprise them.”

Students who wish to attend a workshop, host a workshop or become a student ambassador can visit the event’s website.