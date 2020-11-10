Riding through the streets of State College, more than 70 bicyclists collected hundreds of food items to be delivered to the Youth Service Bureau as part of the second annual Cranksgiving, a bicycle-powered food drive that benefits local charities and food banks.

The worldwide event started in 1999 in New York. This year's State College event occurred on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Videon Central, Inc, an electronics manufacturer in Centre County. Participants had to buy a minimum of eight food items to be a part of the event.

Matthew Cox, the event’s organizer, said his work with the Youth Service Bureau started when he was a kid, which prompted him to start organizing these events.

“I was one of the children in the Youth Service Bureau’s Big Brothers [and] Big Sisters program back from 1981,” Cox said via email. “I’ve been trying to find a way to give back to them over the years, and one day it clicked.”

Last year, 110 events were held, with nine being held in Pennsylvania. State College’s first event was hosted in 2019 at Videon Central, where 76 cyclisted collected over 1,000 food items, valuing over $2,000.

For the event, cyclists who participated needed their bike, a helmet, bags and money to purchase food items to donate. Then, cyclists rode with the food on their bikes to donate.

“Cyclists plan their route, and ride to local stores to purchase the listed items,” Cox said. “They’ll have [until 2 p.m.] to get back to Videon.”

Due to the coronavirus, organizers added an “early bird” option, allowing participants to register and buy materials online or go out and start shopping early.

“People have lives and work schedules, by offering everyone flexibility, they can participate and shop at their leisure,” Cox said. “We also hope by offering this flexibility we can increase participation.”

Planning this year's event was also difficult due to the Penn State football schedule, according to Cox. He said the Nov. 7 game was rescheduled to be played at Beaver Stadium, but Cranksgiving had already been planned for that day.

Dale Fritts, president of the State College Cycling Club, participated in the event this year and last year. Fritts helped by recruiting members of the Cycling Club to join the event.

“Check in was easy and turning in the collected food went smoothly,” Fritts said via email. “The unseasonably warm weather made the event quit enjoyable.”

As the total outcome is still growing from late donations, this year's event has already passed last year in the amount of food and money donated.

“The Generosity that flowed throughout the event was absolutely mind boggling; Grocery bags were filled to the brim and overflowing,” Jean Bemis of Centre Bike said via email. “The caring attitudes of all participants were noticeable, [riders] seemed committed to being involved and helping others, the participants, young and old, were happy and joyful bike riders.”

In the past, Bemis has participated in many different charity events throughout State College, but said Cranksgiving had been the most impressive event she has seen since 1971.

“I have already volunteered for next year's event because of how impressed I was,” Bemis said.

