At Monday's borough council meeting, Mayor Ronald Filippelli issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON,” continuing the tradition for the fifth year in a row.

The ceremonial name change will take place during THON weekend, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 23.

Filippelli’s proclamation, like those that came before it, seeks to underscore the dance marathon's ability to raise funds for Four Diamonds since its inception in 1977.

The 46-hour "City of THON" tradition began in 2015, and State College will continue to carry the torch forward in 2020.

