At Monday's borough council meeting, Mayor Ronald Filippelli issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON,” continuing the tradition for the fifth year in a row.
The ceremonial name change will take place during THON weekend, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 23.
Filippelli’s proclamation, like those that came before it, seeks to underscore the dance marathon's ability to raise funds for Four Diamonds since its inception in 1977.
The 46-hour "City of THON" tradition began in 2015, and State College will continue to carry the torch forward in 2020.
RELATED
As the sweat ran down their faces, the members of Penn State’s club cross-country team had o…