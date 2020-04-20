Penn State alumnus Nick Spicer wanted to do something to lift the spirits of the Mount Nittany Medical employees and any other community members working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In what he referred to as a “spur of the moment” decision, Spicer went about designing and creating a sign for this purpose with his metal-working and architecture abilities.

The sign now sits outside of the Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Spicer — a Class of 2018 graduate with a degree in architecture — said he creates computer-aided design and drafting (CADD) drawings for his family’s business and does metal-work for his own company, Scrapped.

Spicer said he knew he wanted to show support for Mount Nittany Medical Center after talking with friends about the pandemic. He added he has friends who work at the center and realized how greatly the virus has impacted their lives.

Spicer said he first drew the layout for the sign on AutoCAD and then cut it out himself before placing it next to the main drive of the center.

Playing off of the popular Penn State motto, the sign reads “We Are...Grateful.”

Spicer added he received help in this process from his friends Jordan Rockey and Derick Brobeck.

Rockey — a Pennsylvania College of Technology student majoring in dental hygiene — and Brobeck — a Penn State Altoona alumnus — said they helped Spicer pick out which design he should use for the final product, as well as where the sign should be placed.

Since he placed the sign in front of the medical center and posted about it on social media, Spicer said he has been surprised at how much publicity his work has received.

Adding that he did not expect much of a reaction to the sign, Spicer said he was shocked to see texts from friends and a multitude of social media comments expressing a positive reaction.

“When I put it up, I did not expect there to be any real feedback,” Spicer said. “From what I understand people really liked it, but there was never an end goal in mind.”

Brobeck said he, Rockey and Spicer felt making the sign was the right thing to do given the circumstances.

“The main idea behind it was we had the time, he had the extra material," Brobeck said. "Why not do something nice for the nurses and the community?"

Rockey said the sign was intended to lift the spirits of the State College community as a whole.

“Not only is it important that we are grateful for the doctors and nurses at Mount Nittany,” she said, “[but] it’s also important to show support for the truckers and everyone else who is working during this time. If we could have a sign for everyone everywhere, we would.”

Spicer said several people reached out to him about purchasing their own “We Are...Grateful” sign. To make the most of this opportunity, he decided to sell smaller versions of the sign and donate all the profits to the Mount Nittany Medical Center, specifically to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE).

Spicer said anyone interested in purchasing one of these signs can reach out to him via the Scrapped Facebook page.

