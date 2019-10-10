It is impossible for a student to go through his or her Penn State career without meeting a handful or so of students who are State College “townies” — State High graduates turned Penn State students.

State College Area High School, more commonly known as State High, sits about a mile away from Penn State’s campus. After growing up in a college town with such a huge influence from “school spirit,” graduating high schoolers grapple with staying in State College or going far away for school.

Kathrine Maxwell, whose mom attended Penn State, never felt pressured about coming to Penn State. On the contrary, her top college was East Carolina University.

When she went to visit, though, Maxwell (junior-elementary education) felt rather underwhelmed.

“I initially wanted to go to ECU, but once I toured there, I just kept comparing it to [here] because they were extremely similar,” Maxwell said via email. “[But] the football down there sucks.”

Since she enrolled, however, Maxwell has “fallen in love” with Penn State and feels the friendships she’s made are irreplaceable.

“Sometimes I regret not going far away, but I wouldn’t trade Penn State for anything else,” Maxwell said.

Alyssa Peterson decided to venture off the beaten path from her State High friends and family when applying to colleges — and eventually committed to the University of Alabama, where she is a junior accounting major.

“My friends were very supportive of my decision [to go to University of Alabama] and admired my bravery to go out of my comfort zone,” Peterson said. “During my application process, the first school I applied to was Penn State, but I knew deep down I wasn't going to stay [in State College].”

That’s not to say the Penn State culture she grew up with didn’t have influence in what she was looking for in a college experience.

“Growing up with Penn State football, it only made sense to attend a major football university,” she said.

Though she has had her ups and downs in dealing with the distance, Peterson is “forever happy” with her decision to go to a southern school.

Nick Moose, however, put all his college eggs in the Penn State basket when he was applying to schools. He didn’t feel pressured to go to Penn State like his dad and grandparents did for the sake of carrying on the Nittany Lion legacy — the pressure instead came from attending a school where his parents would get a Penn State faculty discount.

“I literally only applied to Penn State,” Moose (junior-biorenewable systems) said via email. “There was a pretty decent [chance] that if you went to State High and weren’t awful in school, then you were basically guaranteed [acceptance] at Penn State.”

Moose said he always assumed he would go to Penn State, and knew “very little” about other colleges.

He said he has no regrets about his attendance here. Mostly, Moose is just happy everything worked out with his all-or-nothing application process.

Both of Grace McDonough’s parents, her stepdad and her grandparents went to Penn State before her. However, she decided to change things up when choosing where she would attend.

“My mom told me right away when I was looking at schools that she didn't care where I went to school, as long as I felt comfortable there,” McDonough (junior-health policy and administration) said.

Her mom encouraged her to look at schools other than Penn State, and was rooting for her to get her education elsewhere.

“When [my mom] went to Penn State, she felt like she didn't get any one-on-one attention and she wanted [one-on-one attention] for me. Though her degrees from Penn State got her a great job and she loves [the school], she thought I would fit in somewhere else better,” she said.

Now, McDonough is in her third year at Juniata College and is “so glad” she chose to attend there. She feels like she is “thriving.”

“I loved [Junita College] the second I got here. I am definitely someone who values school and work more than I do the culture of parties,” she said. “Penn State definitely would not have been the place for me.”

Penn State communication arts and sciences professor Kirt Wilson encouraged his son, Cameron Wilson, to “apply widely and across several different types of schools.”

“We wanted Cameron to attend the institution that he felt was the best fit for both his short-term university experience and his longer-term goals,” Wilson said. “[Cameron] was not only choosing between different institutions, but also between different types of experiences that each school offered.”

His son, currently a senior at Penn State studying civil engineering, found that Penn State ultimately offered the education and experience he wanted.

Factors such as Penn State’s engineering program, the clubs and activities offered, and the tuition discount he would receive as a child of a staff member all played a role in his decision to come to school here.

“If [coming to school here] is what he wanted, we encouraged him to attend,” Wilson said.

Ryan Maholtz’s parents and older brother attended Penn State before him, and even his grandfather took a few classes.

Maholtz (junior-telecommunications) said he felt pressured to attend Penn State from a young age.

“When I started considering college — like most State High grads — I swore I would not go to Penn State,” he said via email. “However, unlike most State High kids, when it came time to apply… Penn State was my number one choice.”

In the end, Maholtz wouldn’t trade his life here at Penn State for anything.

“I have never regretted my decision [to come here], despite changing majors countless times, and not being able to go a day without seeing someone I graduated [High School] with,” he said.