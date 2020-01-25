Pennsylvania State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-171) announced his bid for reelection to represent the 171st legislative district.

Benninghoff first assumed office in 1997 as majority policy committee chairman and whip in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Benninghoff won the general election to represent the 171st district in November 2018. The 171st district consists of parts of Centre and Mifflin counties.

“I hope it is evident that every day since, I have stayed true to my promise to work hard, be accessible, elevate the needs of our community and keep money in your wallet by keeping government spending under control,” Benninghoff said in a statement about his reelection.

Benninghof’s current term will end on Nov. 30. During his time as representative, he has primarily focused on opposing tax increases, reforming welfare policies and addressing the opioid crisis across the commonwealth.

“It would be a great honor and humbling privilege to continue to represent the good, honest people of the 171st legislative district in Harrisburg, where I have worked hard to build a reputation for transparent leadership, keeping my word and holding government accountable," Benninghoff said.

