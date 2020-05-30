Last Monday, it was Memorial Day.

A day of remembrance for America — one in which it's customary to grill, light off some fireworks and get outside with family and friends.

This year, celebrations looked a little different with social distancing, but I still managed to have a hot dog fresh off the grill in a soft Martin's potato bun and have a few beers.

It was a great day, but it was missing something — a hot dog in beverage form.

Yeah, just kidding. Nobody has ever said those words.

But Sheetz — the best gas station, convenience store and restaurant combination — and Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company teamed up to make just that.

“Project Hop Dog” is a dry-hopped IPA, 60 IBU and 5.5% alcohol that is brewed with Sheetz hot dogs. It is available as a limited-time release in Sheetz stores.

As I drove to my local Sheetz this morning with a friend — yes, I live in Sheetz country — I had multiple thoughts and conversations about what I was going to buy.

The general consensus from my friend was it was going to be gross, as that was the immediate reaction on social media to the company announcing this project.

Surely, I thought, this is a gimmick and is going to taste just like a normal IPA. There is no chance it actually tastes like a hot dog.

I parked and walked into Sheetz. I went into the beer cooler, and there it was sitting on the floor, on a pallet, right in front of me.

The beautifully styled light blue can, with a mad scientist that has hops on one eye and a hot dog in the other, shined in the dim lighting of the beer cooler.

I reached down, picked up a 4-pack and headed to the register with no clue how much this pork brewed beer would cost — and frankly, I didn’t care.

The 4-pack of beer ended up costing me $8, which is certainly not terrible for a limited-release IPA.

I drove home, still doubting that it was possible a beer could taste like hot dogs. I mean the only well-known pork product in a can is SPAM.

Once I arrived home, I grabbed my second favorite pint glass, as my favorite was used last night, cracked open the brew and poured it into the glass.

The IPA was definitely darker than I expected, but after a quick swirl and sniff, there is no sign of the porky delight.

So I took a deep breath and took a sip.

And what I was rewarded with was truly an experience unlike any I’ve ever had before.

It started crisp, and hoppy like a normal dry-hopped IPA, and while the flavor wasn’t complex, it was good.

But then a few seconds later in the after taste, I saw why the flavor wasn’t complex on the front end.

It finished with an undeniable hot dog, pork-filled flavor.

This flavor wasn’t overpowering, but it was certainly present.

I was amazed at the fact that a beer could be brewed with hot dogs and actually pick up on the flavor.

I was in disbelief, so I took another sip and boom, there was the unmistakable flavor of a hot dog present in the after taste.

This beer is definitely something that I won’t miss when it’s eventually sold out forever.

It’s an experiment and, at the end of the day, I finished the beer, and I’ll drink the other three.

But truly where this beverage shines is as a conversation starter, something to get and talk about and try with friends.

It’s an experiment that is surely not gross. In fact, it’s an experience that I’m glad I had.