Police training (State College Police Department)
Buy Now

A State College Police car on Nov. 8, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

The State College Police Department began its process of issuing citations for violations of the borough's coronavirus ordinance, according to a department press release.

Six citations for violations of the State College Borough's temporary emergency ordinance have been issued in the past 24 hours, according to the release.

RELATED

Regulations include a limit on the number of people at a gathering, the use of proper face coverings.

The fine for violating the regulations is $300 plus court costs.

Even though SCPD said it is looking to achieve compliance from everyone, it will not cease administering citations when it finds violations.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags