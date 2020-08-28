The State College Police Department began its process of issuing citations for violations of the borough's coronavirus ordinance, according to a department press release.

Six citations for violations of the State College Borough's temporary emergency ordinance have been issued in the past 24 hours, according to the release.

Regulations include a limit on the number of people at a gathering, the use of proper face coverings.

The fine for violating the regulations is $300 plus court costs.

Even though SCPD said it is looking to achieve compliance from everyone, it will not cease administering citations when it finds violations.