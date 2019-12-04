Those coming back into town by way of South Atherton Street may have noticed a new sprawling mural on the south facade of the Graduate Hotel.

The mural, entitled “We Are All One,” was created by State College muralist William Snyder III, with the assistance of 19 community volunteers. It seeks to spread a message of diversity and inclusion, according to Snyder.

“I called it ‘We All Are One’ because we’re all connected,” Snyder said. “At the end of the day we’re all enough, we breathe, we all laugh and cry.”

About a third of the mural was done off-site in Bellefonte, before being moved indoors. The rest was painted in mid-October.

The mural was put up and finished on-site throughout the month of November, and was officially completed while Penn State students were on break.

The art depicts seven portraits put together, and the mural hopes to lose the illusion of any structure of just one face. Snyder said the heads intend to depict multiple races, genders and sexualities, representing a diverse community.

Snyder said in his artist’s statement about the mural he was inspired by “the local conversations regarding diversity and inclusion, as well as the general global conversation about race, gender, equality and our common humanity.”

He said, aesthetically, the mural fits within a wider circle of public art that elevates what State College is as a community. He added it’s something really special for the town.

3D Sculpture Worx, a State College company, was commissioned to create a piece of art for the side of the Graduate Hotel with Snyder as the artist and designer.

“The Graduate was open to it, loved the design,” Snyder said. “We wanted it to be something local.”

This is the biggest mural Snyder, a Penn State alumnus and assistant teaching professor, has created to this date.

“I was a little unsettled about pulling one story, and then realized that everyone’s got a story,” Snyder said. “It was better to make an iconic piece for this time about inclusion and diversity, and being who we are as humans.”

His past work in State College includes “Wild Geese” in Humes Alley near Webster’s Bookstore Café and most recently a mural on the corner of the Pugh Street parking garage.

“I’m super proud about this piece. It’s kind of a next level piece [and] pushed my boundaries,” Snyder said. “It’s a complete honor, I get chills every time I walk by it. I’m just super proud that we can have this bold, iconic piece for however long it will last.”