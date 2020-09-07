Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the downtown State College Farmers Market is still open for business twice a week.

Every Friday, customers will find signs reminding them to wear a mask and to practice social distancing while shopping for their produce on Locust Lane.

Some may be surprised to see the market open, but those who sell their products there, like Barry Moser, feel their work is essential.

Moser owns “Moser’s Garden Produce,” and is a regular vendor who said the farmer’s market has been carefully regulated to keep customers safe.

“We had to submit a plan for COVID,” Moser said. “The borough has been watching, and they're keeping an eye on the food safety issues too. [Health officers] are doing a pretty good job of keeping tabs and sending emails out telling us the things that we need to do to keep safe.”

Mike Byers, the president of the Central Pennsylvania Farmers Market Association, said though wearing masks and social distancing are the primary measures being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the borough has implemented other policies to keep the market a safe location for customers to shop and vendors to sell their products.

“In the spring when this whole thing started, the markets were restricted,” Byers said. “Produce had to be pre-packaged and all your baked goods had to be individually packaged.”

Another important measure that was taken to combat foot traffic through the market was restricting all vendors to one side of the street, rather than the usual two-sided shopping experience.

“...They wanted to try to cut down on congregation,” Byers said. “They've relaxed that a little bit as the summer went by.”

Janet Robinson of The Pipers Peck, a local vendor specializing in hot pepper products, said the measures the market has taken have been effective in mitigating the spread of the virus.

“We have hand sanitizer for people to use and other types of [safety measures],” Robinson said. “I don't know of anything else that we could be doing that would be better.”

Moser said as long as students are in State College, he will continue to come to the market.

“[The farmers market] is a local food source for many people, and for some people, really, it's the most convenient food source,” Moser said.

Byers said it is still necessary to market the products he is growing, and the State College Farmers Market is a good way to do so.

“When you start out in the spring growing stuff, it's going to continue growing by itself. It's not going to stop for a pandemic,” Byers said. “So you have to try to get rid of [the produce].”

However, this semester there has been noticeably less business coming to the market then there usually would be in the fall, he said.

“I’d say that foot traffic is probably half what it used to be, and so sales are cut proportionally,” Byers said.

Robinson said she noticed there has been a less steady flow of customers, and new customers have not been coming to the market as much.

However, Robinson said there has been a promising increase in business since Penn State’s fall semester began.

The State College Farmers Market is heavily dependent on the business of students, she said.

With the pandemic restricting the flow of customers into the market, a more recent trend of vendors seeking out new locations outside of State College to sell their products has accelerated.

“It's been five to six years since [the State College market] was the biggest market [in the county], but it used to be the only one,” Byers said.

As other vendors moved away, other markets have become bigger and more attractive — but according to Byers, State College will always remain a strong market because of the population of students and staff.

Robinson said she feels customers are very safe when visiting the market and that the coronavirus should not stop people from shopping there.

“We have a lot of loyal customers who are really into the ‘buy local, buy fresh’ kind of things,” Robinson said. “The customers appreciate us being here, and we have all kinds of different protocols to keep ourselves safe. People want us here.”

Moser said the measures the market has put in place are enough to keep people safe and allow the market to continue being in business.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do to keep the market open,” Moser said. “Farming is an essential business.”

