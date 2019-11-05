Penn State research concluded that later start times in secondary education may improve students’ health and educational outcomes, according to a recent press release.

The report, “Sleep Deprivation in Adolescents: The Case for Delaying Secondary School Start Times,” included a study examining later school start times, evaluated initiatives by other organizations, assessed the effects of later start times and recommended how to go about pushing back school start times.

Many organizations, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have recommended schools delay the start of class because it will likely have a positive impact on the publics’ health.

Penn State student Nadia Pacheco said she wakes up at 5 a.m. each morning, and a later start time would have been beneficial in high school.

“I could have used the extra sleep,” Pacheco (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

According to the report, medical organizations recommended that school start times begin at 8:30 a.m. or later — rather than the 7:30 to 7:59 a.m. start time that is currently being practiced in a majority of the Pennsylvania school districts.

Additionally, the report communicates that school rehearsals or activities should not be scheduled before the school day begins because sleep health should be adopted in the school health curriculum.

Student Kayla Pierre said she is in full support of what the report recommends.

In high school, a good night to Pierce (freshman-science) was if she went to be before 1 a.m., leaving her with only about five hours of sleep each night, according to Pierce.

“My bus left at 7 a.m. every morning in high school, which meant I had to get up at 6 a.m.,” Pierre said. “It was hell.”

According to Pierre, the extra hour would be very beneficial to her success as a student.

A biobehavioral health professor at Penn State, Orfeu Buxton, was asked to serve on the commission’s advisory committee after his research on the subject.

His research concluded that secondary school start times after the recommended 8:30 a.m. increase the probability of students getting the minimum hours of sleep needed for good health.

“We know that most adolescents do not get enough sleep, and insufficient sleep has detrimental effects on the physical and mental health of teens,” Buxton — also a Social Science Research Institute co-funded faculty member and editor-in chief of the journal Sleep Health — said in the release.

According to Buxton, he believes this report is one of the “most comprehensive” regarding school start times.

“It provides a road map for districts on how to best structure the school day for students’ educational, safety and health needs,” Buxton said. “Ongoing education about sleep health is a national public health priority and delaying secondary school start times is an opportunity to foster life-long healthy habits that benefit everyone.”

Jerri Butler, a student who went to bed by 10 p.m. most nights in high school, said she believes the extra time would have been helpful.

“I’m a sleep-person,” Butler (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Any more time in the morning would have been nice.”

For those students who stay up late studying, the later start may be vital to success.

According to Pacheco, staying up all night for tests caused her to forget information instead of helping her get the grade she wanted.

“If you stay up all night, your brain loses sleep,” Pacheco said. “I don’t want to have to worry about going to sleep earlier or not getting enough sleep because I have to wake up so early.”

RELATED

How UPUA is pushing for Lyft and Uber safety through legislation Ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft are widely used at universities like Penn State, and the…