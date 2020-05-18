Members of the State College Police Department will participate in an event honoring the class of 2020, first responders and medical providers, according to a Monday release from the department.

"Light Up the Night" will be held Wednesday, May 20 to show support for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8:20 p.m., the State College Area School District will light up some of its athletic fields and buildings for 20 minutes.

Available scoreboards will display "2020" and "4th Down and 19 Yards to go" to honor graduates and to "signify the hard work of medical providers and first responders to stop the 'drive'" of the coronavirus, respectively.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Forever Media will host a broadcast featuring the State College High School senior class president and team captains, as well as local medical professionals and first responders. Additionally, the State High marching band will perform. Those interested may tune in on MAJIC-FM 93.7.

No one will be allowed on school and facility grounds during Light Up the Night. The district asks those driving by to show their support from inside their vehicles only.

In support of those being recognized, community members are encouraged to illuminate their houses.

Also, residents may take photos or videos and post them to social media platforms tagging @StateCollegePD and affiliated State High accounts. The hashtag "#SCLightUpTheNight" will be used.

The following groups are also participating in the event:

Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy

State College Little League

State College Teener League

Tussey Mountain Ski & Recreation

State College Spikes and Penn State Athletics

The Bryce Jorden Center

Penn State and Ferguson Township police departments

Alpha, Boalsburg and Port Matilda fire companies

Centre LifeLink EMS

Mount Nittany Medical Center