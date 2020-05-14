Centre County was one of 24 counties to switch from the “red” phase of coronavirus restrictions to the “yellow” phase on Friday, May 8.

Mike Pipe, a Centre County commissioner, said the yellow phase is very similar to the red phase.

“We’re still social distancing, masking, hand washing and disinfecting,” Pipe said. “However, retailers are able to reopen following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Department of Health guidelines.”

While the number of coronavirus cases has increased in other parts of Pennsylvania, Centre County remains relatively untouched.

“We’re very fortunate in Centre County that there isn’t a large increase in cases and we’ve been able to manage it,” Pipe said. “We need to keep doing that and remain vigilant.”

Jesse Barlow, the president of the State College Borough Council, agreed that Centre County has been lucky.

“The social distancing in the area has worked pretty well,” Barlow said. “I think we still need to be very careful.”

According to Barlow, the only possible issue could be students coming back to get their belongings from dorms and apartments.

“Since there hasn’t been as many people going in and out of State College as there usually is, [the sudden influx] of students could cause a spike [in cases],” Barlow said.

Brian O’Donnell, a health ordinance enforcement officer for the borough of State College, has been enforcing Department of Health guidelines in local businesses by conducting inspections.

“Of course there is a fear here of people coming from outside areas that might still be in a red zone, but we’re asking them to follow masking and social distancing orders to prevent community spread [of the virus] in town,” O’Donnell said.

Mayor of State College Ronald Filippelli believes the worst has passed in Centre County.

“I think the peak is over here,” he said. “We’re well under the governor’s metric for reopening the counties.”

Pipe, Barlow and Filippelli expressed their concerns for students returning to Penn State in the fall.

“40,000 students coming back to State College from all over the country and world obviously creates some anxiety among people,” Filippelli said.

Barlow — in addition to being president of the Borough Council — is a professor of computer science and engineering at Penn State, and spoke on how the switch will affect online learning.

“My colleagues are already talking about what they would do for Zoom lectures in the fall,” Barlow said. “I don’t personally see how they could do large lectures the way they did them before.”

Pipe agrees there will be “a difference” in how Penn State looks in the fall, but he believes Penn State will continue to offer a high quality education.

“I would not support bringing everyone back and just wearing masks,” Pipe said. “[Penn State’s policy decision for the fall semester] needs to be more than that.”

Pipe said President Barron has been involved with an association of university presidents that has come up with 15 possible scenarios for returning this fall.

“The key for [students] is to be vigilant [in regard to] masking and social distancing,” Pipe said. “I encourage all Penn Staters to really take [state and university precautions] to heart.”

