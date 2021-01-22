On Friday, Tom Charles, executive vice president at Mount Nittany Health, delivered updates on the coronavirus vaccine to the Centre County community.

According to the video update, Mount Nittany Medical Center is in its final stages of vaccinating over 3,000 healthcare workers in Centre County and expects to be done by the end of January.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently expanded the eligibility requirements for the vaccine to individuals over the age of 65 and individuals between the ages of 16 and 64 with high risk medical conditions.

The updated eligibility requirements are listed on the DOH's website.

Due to the limited supply of vaccinations, the number of eligible people exceeds the supply of vaccinations. The Mount Nittany Medical Center has increased requests for a larger amount of vaccinations and is waiting to hear back about shipment information.

On Jan. 29, Mount Nittany Health will open an online website portal to schedule appointments for those who meet the eligibility requirements. The plan is to begin distributing the vaccine through large scale vaccination clinics during the first week of February.

Community members do not need to be a patient at Mount Nittany Medical Center to receive a vaccination from the centers.

Charles said the community should continue to take similar protocols because the vaccination process will take time.

