The U.S. Department of Transportation recently granted the University Park Airport $5,351,624 to construct and build a new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting building, according to a Penn State news release.

Construction on the building began in mid-September and will be completed in fall 2021, the release said.

More than 400 airports nationwide received a total of $1.2 billion in infrastructure and safety grants. The grants will be used for various projects, from runways and lighting to purchasing equipment.

The current ARFF building at UNV, which was built in 1988, is 3,900 square feet.

The new building will be 10,000 square feet, providing more space for personnel and equipment.

Bryan Rodgers, director of University Park Airport and the Penn State Aviation Center, said in the release in 2019 the airport saw "a record 386,000 plus passengers."

He said the new building will be "yet another airport enhancement to serve thousands of air travelers and to support airport operations."