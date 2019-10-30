The State College Borough Council held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon at the State College Municipal Building to discuss the voting and selection procedures for an interim mayor position.

Mayor Donald Hahn, who was not in attendance, is set to vacate his seat if elected district magisterial judge in November.

The meeting was centered on a set of guidelines put forward by councilwoman Catherine Dauler to the council.

The interim mayor position would serve out the remainder of Hahn’s term of two years, and is an unrenewable position, meaning the individual chosen can only be mayor for two years and cannot be voted back into the position.

A major guideline proposed by Dauler suggested candidates “cannot be an active employee of the Penn State University.” The potential guideline will be decided on Friday, Nov. 8.

The full list of suggested guidelines for a potential interim mayor include the person must have “actual work experience” in local government, cannot be a developer, must have commitment to Penn State student engagement and must have demonstrable experience conducting public meetings .

Council members made multiple statements on their stance regarding Penn State faculty be considered for the interim position, with many questioning the guidelines proposed altogether.

Councilman Jesse Barlow vowed to vote against these guidelines, saying they inhibit those who could do a good job.

Councilman Dan Murphy also spoke out against the potential restriction.

“Many on the council and in the community have been vocal about their mistrust of the university and have a ready list of ways in which the university has wronged them, often using some of the most disrespectful rhetoric and demeanor I’ve ever seen during my time in State College,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately, that disdain for the university took a dangerous turn in the direction of also disrespecting the people who work there.”

Murphy is one of the multiple council members who have been employed by the university, and he currently serves as the director for Student Orientation and Transition Programs. He said the council should act on the judgement they were elected to uphold, not based on a list of rules.

Murphy himself is not interested in the mayoral position.

Murphy added the next interim mayor should focus on diversity and inclusiveness within the community.

Councilwoman Theresa Lafer said Murphy’s stance was too “black and white” and concrete, and said someone from the university as mayor would not be politically transparent.

On diversity, Lafer pointed out that Hahn is a person of color and the council student UPUA representative Genevieve Miller is a woman of color.

These comments were condemned by within the audience, including Miller herself.

“I am a diverse person of color in this position, but please stop saying that because you have a black person here that you are progressive, because you are not,” Miller said.

RELATED

Kelsey Denny, president of Penn State College Democrats, also condemned Lafer’s statements, and said she owes Miller a full apology.

“You used her identity as a bargaining chip for your own pathetic argument, it was uncalled for and it was honestly disgraceful,” she said.

Lafer attempted to interrupt Denny’s time before Myers stepped in to restore order.

“If you want to get someone who is engaged with Penn State students, then you need to get someone who is actively involved in the Penn State community, who works there,” Denny (senior- political science and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) said.

Michael Black, a State College resident who ran as the Republican ticket for mayor in 2017, was in attendance, and said council meetings like Wednesday’s are what democracy is all about.

Black said that he has not decided yet if he will apply for the interim position after losing to Hahn in the 2017 election.

“After today, I really don’t know if this process is a due process,” Black said. “The last two years sitting back seeing how well or not our government has been performing. It’s been terrible.”

Council president Evan Myers said at the beginning of the meeting they would not be voting on Penn State faculty member eligibility at this time, although they had originally planned to.

A state legislature called The Sunshine Act mandates that meetings must be advertised cleanly and publicly in the local newspaper, and due to an issue with The Centre Daily Times’ advertising department, this meeting was not.

Despite the alleged lack of clear advertising, about 50 people from the community attended the meeting.

The council will officially vote on the issue at its next meeting at noon on Nov. 8. There is no usual Monday evening meeting next week because of Election Day on the following Tuesday.

RELATED