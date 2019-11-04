The former president of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity filed a civil complaint against Greek Housing Services, Corp. for lease agreement violations on Monday.

Adam Schwartz filed the $3,000 claim after the housing service allegedly failed to account for and took deductions out of the refundable security deposit agreed upon.

The lease at the fraternity house started at the beginning of the fall 2018 semester in August 2018, and went until the end of the spring 2019 semester in May.

The original deposit was $800, and according to the plaintiff’s complaint, Greek Housing Services sent an invoice with $167.50 in unlawful deductions and $400 unaccounted for deductions.

Schwartz believes the charges are inappropriate and in violation of the Landlord-Tenant Act.

Pursuant to this act, the defendant would be liable for double damages totaling $1,600 on the original $800 security deposit.

The civil action hearing will be held on Dec. 4 and will be heard by Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said Adam Schwartz is the current president of Zeta Beta Tau. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.