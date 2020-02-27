State College has been ranked the eighth most educated small city in the United States, according to AdvisorSmith, a company that does business insurance research.

Additionally, State College ranked 13th out of 511 cities nationwide that participated in the study, beating out large cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

AdvisorSmith found that 23.2 percent of State College residents 25 years or older have graduate degrees. Additionally, 46 percent have bachelor’s degrees.

The national average of graduate degree holders is 13 percent, while 35 percent have bachelor’s.

The study did not account for those who are currently studying at Penn State.

