The Mount Nittany Health Foundation announced the creation of a COVID-19 Response Fund on Thursday.

The fund was established in order to support the health system as it continues to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It will cover patient care, including testing, medication, medical supplies and staff support.

Mount Nittany Health said the fund will provide assistance as needs continue to be identified, because patient needs may change or increase.

Community members interested in making gifts to the COVID-19 Response Fund can go online to foundation.mountnittany.org/give and select "COVID-19" or call the Mount Nittany Health Foundation at 814-234-6777.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College confirms first inpatient case Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College confirmed its first inpatient case of the coro…