Mount Nittany Blue Course, Coronavirus
Buy Now

Mount Nittany Health is now offering drive-up coronavirus testing by appointment at its Blue Course Drive location starting Thursday, March 26, 2020.

 Lindsey Toomer

The Mount Nittany Health Foundation announced the creation of a COVID-19 Response Fund on Thursday.

The fund was established in order to support the health system as it continues to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It will cover patient care, including testing, medication, medical supplies and staff support.

Mount Nittany Health said the fund will provide assistance as needs continue to be identified, because patient needs may change or increase.

Community members interested in making gifts to the COVID-19 Response Fund can go online to foundation.mountnittany.org/give and select "COVID-19" or call the Mount Nittany Health Foundation at 814-234-6777.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags