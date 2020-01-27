A new family-owned fried chicken restaurant, Pablo’s Chicken is coming soon to State College, with the hope that it can fill chicken lovers’ needs downtown.

The new chicken joint — located at 324 E. Calder Way — will be the third franchise to fill the space in two years after King Patacon and Barranquero Cafe closed their doors.

Pablo’s will feature fried chicken and sandwiches for now, and will create the rest of the menu pending the public’s reaction and opinions going forward. Sides will include various typical fried chicken accompaniments like fries and coleslaw.

“We’re spending a lot of time honing in on our fried chicken recipe,” Bryan Guerero — son of Pablo’s Chicken owner Uriel Guerero — said. “The great thing about chicken is that it’s so versatile. It can be put in sandwiches, as wings, as so many things.”

Bryan said he is planning to open the restaurant sometime before February.

Pablo’s is owned by the same family who owns the Bagel Crust franchise in State College, which was the springboard for this new franchise.

“That’s what initially got us started here in State College,” Bryan said.

The family originally came to State College because Bryan’s cousin attended Penn State and, when visiting him, they fell in love with the area.

“We just saw the perfect opportunity to put up a bagel shop,” Bryan said. “I’ve been to many places around the world, and there’s just something special about the people here.”

The first Bagel Crust opened at 332 E. Calder Way, next to the new Pablo’s Chicken location, which has other locations in the State College area.

Uriel, the founder of Bagel Crust and Pablo’s Chicken, had the idea for the new restaurant while walking around downtown. He posted on the new Pablo’s Chicken website his inspiration for opening the new location.

“I walked and I walked and I never found a place to get some freshly cooked chicken. That's what sparked the idea,” the website reads. “So, sounds like a good enough reason to build a restaurant – when you like the food and there is a reasonable demand for the food, go for it, some would say.”

The difference between something like Pablo’s Chicken and fast food giants in the area, like Kentucky Fried Chicken or Chick-fil-a, is the difference in service and the use of resources to reach out to more people within the community, according to Bryan.

“I’m a local here, what can I say? I live here, I work here, there’s none of what we’re going to be offering at Pablo’s,” Bryan said.

Pablo’s Chicken is currently accepting applications on its website.