Centre Foundation has awarded $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits that address "the immediate health and human service needs" of Centre County residents affected by the coronavirus, according to a press release.

The first round of grants were awarded from the COVID-19 ACTION (Activating Contributions to Invest in Operations of Nonprofits) Fund.

The following nonprofits have received grants:

AIDS Resource Alliance Inc.: $2,600

Centre Safe: $10,000

Centre Volunteers in Medicine: $10,000

Child Development and Family Council of Centre County, Inc.: $5,000

CommonFood Inc.: $10,000

Discovery Space of Central PA: $5,000

FaithCentre: $7,000

Housing Transitions: $5,000

Howard Volunteer Fire Company: $5,000

Out of the Cold: Centre County: $8,400

Penns Valley Youth Centre: $10,000

State College Meals on Wheels: $10,000

Strawberry Fields, Inc.: $2,000

YMCA of Centre County: $10,000

The COVID-19 ACTION fund opened with $375,000 as the Centre Foundation Community Impact Fund seeded $125,000 and the Knight Foundation pledged $250,000.

The remaining $275,000 will be dispersed in two additional phases.

Phase Two will provide $150,000 in support for the "operational or programmatic needs" of local nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications to receive funding will open in July and grant recipients will be announced in August. Phase Two's funding is not limited to nonprofits focused on health and human services.

Phase Three funding will provide $125,000 to support "strategic planning for nonprofits" as the community's needs have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for Phase Three will become available later this year.

More information about the Centre Foundation’s grant program can be found by searching Centre-Foundation.org, emailing info@centre-foundation.org or calling (814)237-6229.