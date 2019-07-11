While the sold products are a main focus of this weekend’s 53rd Annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, many local businesses are getting involved, including the bars.

Though the majority of the bars are predominantly preparing for the heaviest influx of patrons they will experience all summer, some are taking advantage of the crowds with exclusive Arts Fest specials.

Check out this list of local bars to visit to get out of the sun and indulge in some refreshments that may or may not be alcoholic.

Doggie’s Pub — 108 S. Pugh Street

With its newly opened beer garden, complete with corn hole and a stage for live music, Doggie’s offers shade and an inviting atmosphere for sharing a drink with friends. Happy hour runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. A full bar is located right in the garden, complete with plenty of beers on tap and of course, Doggie’s famous Crush, available in different citrusy flavors.

Cafe 210 West — 210 W. College Ave.

Cafe is known for its year-round deals, and this weekend is no different. Thursday, grab a 32-ounce pitcher of the infamous Cafe Tea for just $4.50, enjoy half-off skillet fries on Friday and grab a $4 Blue Moon beer on Saturday. Happy hour is different every day, but historically a welcoming deal. Whatever you drink, try to grab a seat on the always-packed outside patio and people watch the day away.

Champs Downtown — 139 S. Allen Street

Are you a fan of Champs? Are you counting down the days until the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Bryce Jordan Center Sept. 4? If you said yes to either or both, Champs has a special you can’t miss.

The establishment will be giving away tickets to the concert that is part of the band’s “Happiness Begins” tour.

Aside from the JoBros, Champs is also featuring some of State College’s favorite DJ’s, including DJ Dosk and Shevy.

Bill Pickle’s Tap Room — 106 S. Allen Street

Whether one sits outdoors on the small patio or inside the bar tucked beside the Corner Room, Pickle’s has food and drink that will quench any craving. Friday, take advantage of happy hour from 9 p.m. to midnight, and again from 10 p.m. to midnight Saturday. DJ’s take over on the weekends, and every day specials are available too, including the famous Pickle Back shot for $5, select draft beers for $2 and $3 Long Island Iced Teas.

Mad Mex — 240 S. Pugh Street

This restaurant and bar’s specials include happy hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. through Friday. Until Saturday, there are $6 “Big Azz” margaritas as well as half-priced food, though this excludes tacos, chimis, fajitas, desserts and seasonal items.

The Phyrst — 111 E. Beave Ave.

The place for most 21st birthday celebrations, the Phyrst is often a stop in any local bar crawl. This weekend, one can take advantage of specials such as half-priced happy hour from 10 p.m. to midnight. During these two hours there are also $1.50 Bacardi Jevo shots. All day until midnight, there are $3 double Bacardi Punches and from 6 to 8 p.m. there are food specials, including $4 small cheesesteaks.