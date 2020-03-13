3 Dots Downtown, a State College hub for local musicians and artists, will be closed to the public until Monday, April 6 due to “community concerns” regarding the novel coronavirus.

In an email to subscribed community members, the organization said it was taking protective measures “in order to protect our community and encourage social distancing during this stressful time.”

All events and programs held during this time will be canceled, as well.

The management encouraged people to continue supporting the local arts sphere as artists will be “vulnerable as programming is canceled and their livelihoods will be jeopardized.”

Additionally, the email encouraged people to donate any performance, gallery and workshop ticket or class fees to the parent organization to help them stay afloat during this time.

3 Dots has been a beacon for local artists and musicians. The space opened last June and has hosted events like open stage performances and local band concerts.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Penn State to allow instructors to telecommute Though Penn State will remain open for faculty and staff during the in-class instruction hia…