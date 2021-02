The State College Police Department is investigating a "hit and run crash" that occurred on Jan. 26 at 11:43 p.m.

The incident took place at Imperial Towers on Waupelani Drive, according to a release.

The alleged suspect is described as a "white, college age female." They were last seen leaving Imperial Towers in a light-colored SUV.

The SCPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 814-234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip.