A new restaurant called the Crust & Crumb Cafe will be opening at 115 East Beaver Avenue this August.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the self-defined “artisan inspired cafe” will specialize in pastries, deli sandwiches and coffee.

“Our focus at Crust & Crumb is to bring back artisanal ways by making small batch, scratch-made pastries and goods, both classic in nature and sometimes quirky, served alongside an equally great cup of coffee,” chef and owner Amber Winkler said on the cafe’s website.

Crust & Crumb Cafe has not yet determined its hours but will be closed on Sundays, according to its Facebook page.

The cafe is also hiring baristas, culinarians and pastry cooks. Anyone interested in these positions can apply on the Crust & Crumb Cafe website.

