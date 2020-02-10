A Penn State student has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly stole 133 items from Music Underground, located at 224 W. College Ave.

Scott Miller Jr. admitted to police he had been in the store multiple times and took items without paying between Sept. 30 and Nov. 22, according to court dockets.

The total retail value of the items stolen was $3,778.21.

Miller is an undergraduate student studying communication sciences and disorders, according to the Penn State student directory.

Owners of the store recognized Miller, 22, as a frequent customer and showed police various video clips of him removing albums from store shelves and putting them into backpacks and shopping bags.

Miller is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. His formal arraignment is scheduled for March 11.