Students walk down State College’s streets every day, but may not think twice about the names of the streets.

Some may ask if “Beaver” was named after the animal, or what exactly an “Atherton” is.

Here is your guide to the origins of some of State College’s most notable streets and what – or, most of the time, who – they are named after.

Pugh

Pugh Street is named after the university’s first-ever president, Evan Pugh, who served from 1859 until his death in 1864.

Pugh was responsible for the land-grant institution of the at-the-time Farmers’ High School that made it truly into the Penn State we know today.

A portrait of Pugh was the first-ever class gift, from the class of 1861, which is still hanging in Old Main today.

Burrowes

Burrowes Street is one of the few roads that run through both campus and downtown, and it houses the Lion Shrine on its corner with Curtin.

The street is named after Thomas Henry Burrowes, the fourth president of Penn State who served three years from 1868 until his death in 1871.

His emphasis during his tenure was on physical labor, putting the students to work maintaining the grounds and building new roads.

The Penn State Alumni Association was formed during Burrowes’s tenure out of an annual harvest reception known as the Harvest Home, which Burrowes hosted.

He is buried today in Lancaster, Pa., where he was mayor for many years.

Atherton

Almost everyone who comes in to State College most likely passes through Atherton Street, either north or south.

Atherton Street is named after George Washington Atherton, the seventh president of Penn State who served in office from 1882 until his death in 1906.

When he took the position in 1882, the university was known as the Agricultural College of Pennsylvania, and was a relatively unknown school.

During his time, he placed a large emphasis on the university’s engineering and mechanical arts programs, as well as expanding on the agricultural classes.

He also approved the construction of Beaver Field, the precursor to Beaver Stadium, as well as the founding of the first fraternities at Penn State.

Atherton Hall on campus is also named for him. His grave is located next to Schwab Auditorium.

Beaver

College Avenue’s opposite-directional partner-in-crime Beaver Avenue is one of the primary ways to travel in downtown State College.

Beaver Avenue is named after James Beaver, who stands above the rest of the Penn State presidents as being a governor of Pennsylvania.

He was a noted general during the Civil War and served as governor from 1887 from 1891 and president of the university from 1906 to 1908.

After the war, he practiced law with his father-in-law, Hugh McAllister — who also has a street in State College named after him — and they were both integral in the founding of Penn State itself.

Not only was Beaver Avenue named for him, but Beaver Field and eventually the Beaver Stadium all Penn State fans know and love was named after him.

He secured funds to expand the athletic program, and the naming followed.

Beaver served his time at the university as acting president, taking over after the death of the aforementioned George Atherton in 1906.

Other notable streets

Allen Street is named after William Henry Allen, who was the second-ever president of the university from 1864 to 1866.

The Revered James Calder is the origin of Calder Way, who was the successor to Burrowes, serving as president from 1871 to 1880.

****

The majority of street names are named after university presidents, showing that the connection between State College and Penn State is a lasting one.